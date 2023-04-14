Cardi B seemingly reacts to the Dalai Lama viral video: 'The world is full of predators'

Days after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's controversial video greeting a little boy went viral, singer Cardi B commented on the incident on Twitter without naming the leader. In her tweet, the rapper talked about predators and the need to talk to children about boundaries.



The post has received nearly 7.5 million views and over 10,000 retweets. There were many who agreed with the singer but some also called her out for her choice of words.



"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them," the singer tweeted on Monday.

The tweet prompted several reactions from her followers. "Model boundaries. Don't force children to hug relatives. Allow them to say "no" or to appear rude if they don't want to interact. Let them be autonomous rather than being conditioned people pleasers concerned with making others comfortable," commented Dr Nicole LePera, a psychologist and author, in response.



"I'm so happy to see someone with your platform speak out against this!! You tell them like it is and don't back down," tweeted another user.



Some claimed that the singer had reacted to the controversy to gain attention but Cardi B hit back - posting screenshots of some of the trolls that came her way.

Cardi B later thanked her followers for all the support she got. "It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talking last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning...Thank you everyone."

The incident happened last week in Dharamshala where the Dalai Lama asked a boy to "suck my tongue" when he approached him for a hug.



The Dalai Lama later apologised to the boy and his family after a video of their interaction went viral earlier this week and drew in sharp criticism from many. In a statement, the 87-year-old spiritual leader's team said he "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way".



"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," said an official statement on the exiled Tibetan leader's Twitter account.

