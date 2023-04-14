Drake Bell was found 'safe' hours after he was reported missing

A few hours after actor Jared 'Drake' Bell was reported missing, the actor was found safe. On Thursday, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced in a Facebook post that the actor was "missing and endangered." However, later, the Police Department confirmed that the actor has been found and he's "safe." "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the police wrote in the post, without sharing further details.

Kylie Jenner's car spotted at Timothee Chalamet's home amid relationship rumours



Later on Thursday, Bell too addressed his disappearance on Twitter. Addressing the reports, he wrote, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?"



Earlier in the day, the Daytona Beach Police Department wrote in the post that the actor, ''Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, was seen travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023, just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered."



In recent years, Bell has made the headlines for the wrong reasons. In the year 2020, his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused the actor of physical abuse. But the actor has denied all the allegations. In June 2021, he was arrested for child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles.



Bell has worked on Nickelodeon's shows like The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh and has starred in films like Yours, Mine, and Ours and Superhero Movie.