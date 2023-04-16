Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping her latest bikini pic; gets brutally trolled

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian shared a bikini snap on Instagram that instantly went viral. In the mirror selfie, her fingers are looking unusual, which grabbed the attention of many netizens. In no time, people started calling her out for the "Photoshop fail" and had a field day sharing memes.

"I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn't rain forever in LA," the 42-year-old captioned the picture.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Wait where’s the middle finger?", while another added, "Lol why was this picture edited much?!…. right side finger was erased and the inner thighs on the left pixelated due to trims..."

"Why are your inner thighs pixelated?" commented a third netizen. Check out the post below!

Kardashian's fans, on the other hand, came out in her defence, explaining that her fingers could be distorted due to the fact that she’s holding the device by her pop socket, which is located on the back of her iPhone.

Also read: Simon Cowell quits smoking after puffing on 40 cigarettes a day

Kim and her infamous sisters have been accused of Photoshopping their images several times. And in an episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV show star was seen editing and approving her pictures before posting them online. She, however, didn't reveal the editing process and the tools she uses to edit the snaps.

Her most notorious Photoshop fail was when she edited Khloé's daughter True's face onto Kylie's daughter Stormi in a photo taken in Disneyland. Kim later shared that she edited the picture because she didn't want to mess up the aesthetic of her Instagram feed. That's some dedication!

The mother-of-four was recently spotted on a Katy Perry show with her kids. She also shared photos and videos from the family night out on Instagram.

Disclaimer: The article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of WION.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE