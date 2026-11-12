/KATSEYE's Megan receives fans' support as she performs seated at first concert after concussion

KATSEYE has been facing a challenging phase as the girl group continues its tour amid injuries and member absences. However, Megan Skiendiel's return to the stage has become a major talking point among fans after she performed at the group's Austin concert while recovering from a concussion. While fans were happy to see her reunite with her bandmates, many also voiced concerns about her health, urging the group and its management to give her enough time to recover.

KATSEYE's Megan makes stage comeback after concussion

Megan Skiendiel reunited with her KATSEYE bandmates for their Wildworld Tour concert at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on November 10. It marked her first live performance since revealing that she had suffered a concussion, which had forced the group to postpone three concerts.

However, her comeback looked different from the group's usual high-energy performances. Megan remained seated on a chair positioned towards the side of the stage for much of the concert while wearing dark sunglasses. She sang along to several portions of the set and occasionally moved gently to the music as fellow members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Yoonchae Jeung performed the choreography.

Fans react to Megan's return, urge KATSEYE to prioritise her health

Videos from the Austin concert quickly circulated online, prompting an outpouring of reactions from KATSEYE fans, also known as EYEKONs. While several supporters celebrated seeing Megan back on stage, others questioned the decision to have her perform while still recovering from a head injury. Some fans also raised concerns about the bright concert lighting, loud music and physical demands of touring.

One user wrote, "Megan is dancing in sunglasses after suffering a concussion about a week ago. Hopefully she's feeling alright."

Another user wrote, "I'm so nervous for her omg."

"HYBE X Geffen makes the controversial move of putting Megan on stage in a stool and sunglasses 1 week after suffering a concussion. What do you think of these working conditions?", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "This is the most OVERWORKED group I've ever witnessed. I don't think they chose to be this workaholic, perhaps their management is forcing them to and they keep extracting these poor girls."

Megan shares health update before returning to the stage

Before the Austin concert, Megan had shared an update with fans through Weverse on November 9. She explained that although she was feeling better, she was still recovering from her concussion and would need to take precautions.

She also clarified that her return would involve reduced choreography, less intense movements and breaks whenever required. Megan added that her doctors had recommended these restrictions and that she would need another medical assessment before resuming unrestricted performances.