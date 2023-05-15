Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance during Eurovision Song Contest finale

British royal Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest finale. She appeared in a taped video as she played piano as part of the introduction for the event’s final performances. Kate was seen in a televised broadcaster for the annual music competition that aired on BBC One and Peacock.

Kate sat on the piano as she performed a bit of the Kalush Orchestra song “Stefania,” which was the Ukrainian group’s winning entry at last year’s Eurovision.

A video of her performance made it to the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

This year’s Eurovision took place in Liverpool in the UK. King Charles III and Queen Camilla, made a brief pre-recorded appearance in the broadcast of the Eurovision semi-finals that aired earlier this month.

At the coronation ceremony of father-in-law King Charles III on May 6, Kate stunned her fans and critics alike with her royal look in a white gown over which she wore her official robe and sparkling tiara.

She also attended the coronation concert. She wore a pantsuit for the occasion and looked vibrant in her easy chic look.

