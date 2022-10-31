Kanye West's fans create crowd-funding page to make him billionaire again

It was previously reported that American rapper and fashion mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, lost his billionaire status due to his anti-Semitic comments which resulted in his fallout with big companies like Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap. And, despite all of the backlash, he decided not to retract his comments and stick to his stand. The latest about the controversial personality is that his fans have opened a crowd-funding page to get him back into the billionaire club.

So far, there have been no donations on the crowd-funding page.

Last week, Adidas issued a statement to announce their separation from West due to his anti-Semitic rants. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," their statement read.

Meanwhile, according to a Forbes report, West’s worth came down to $400 million after several brands terminated their partnership with him. Reportedly, the Yeezy deal accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth.

Adidas's announcement came just a few days after Balenciaga announced their separation from the rapper. Addressing the same, Kanye previously told TMZ, "I ain’t losing no money. The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site was one of the most freeing days."

He also stated in the same interview that people are cutting ties with him to "mute him" and "score points".

On Friday, Ye spoke about his losses in an Instagram post. "I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech," Ye wrote. "I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."