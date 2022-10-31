Leonardo DiCaprio extends his wishes as Lula wins the presidential elections in Brazil

As Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential election in Brazil on Sunday, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media to congratulate him.



DiCaprio, who is known to be a committed environmentalist, had been following the presidential elections keenly which had incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former president, Lula, as the key campaign issue has been the future of the Amazon rainforest.

Earlier under Lula's regime, deforestation of the Amazon fell markedly from a peak in the 1990s, In Bolsonaro's regime, the forest saw logging and development of the area which was criticised by many environmentalists as Amazon is considered 'lungs of the earth."

On Sunday, DiCaprio tweeted, “The outcome of the Brazilian election presents an opportunity to change the course of history, not just for Brazil & the Amazon, but for the world.”

There have several actors who have publicly supported Lula in this presidential election as many of them have shown concerns on deforestation in Brazil. Brazil has been playing a central role in the fight against the climate crisis and several celebrities have been actively involved in creating awareness around climate change.



The likes of Jason Momoa, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill and Barbara Streisand have tweeted in support of Lula’s candidature.