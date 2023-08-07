Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

In a shocking turn of events, well-known Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife, Spandana, passed away. As per the reports, Spandana was on vacation in Bangkok, where she suffered a heart attack. She was 41 years old.

As per the reports, Spandana was rushed to the hospital after she complained of chest pain. Despite the treatment, he was not able to survive, unfortunately.

The shocking incident occurred just a day before they were set to return to India. Sources have also revealed that she suffered from low blood pressure and cardiac arrest, per the Indian Express.

Spandana's mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Bangalore on Tuesday, August 8.

Born into a Tulu family, her father was an Assistant Commissioner Of Police, BK Shivaram. Spandana married Vijay in 2007 after a few years of knowing each other. The couple had a son together. Spandana and Vijay were one of the most adored couples in the Sandalwood industry.

Her husband, Vijay, is the known face of the Kannada film industry. Making his debut as a child artist, Vijay has starred in many critically acclaimed movies like Chalisuva Modagalu, Shivayogi Sri Puttay, and Kotreshi Kanasu, among others. He won the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Spandana's death has sent shockwaves around the country. Soon after her death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.

One user wrote, ''Life Is So Unpredictable.''

Another user wrote, ''Rest in peace Spandana akka😢😢''

