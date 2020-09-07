Kangana Ranaut provided with Y-plus category security by the Centre

Kangana Ranaut will be provided Y-Plus category security by the central government. The decision comes after the actress alleged that she received threats for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Mumbai 'unsafe', compares to POK; Bollywood celebrities respond



The 'Gangster' actress controversial comment has provoked many, including politicians from the ruling party in Maharashtra, and while responding to her, they allegedly threatened and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

In pics: 'Dumb nepo kids' to 'B-grade' actress: 7 absurd comments by Kangana Ranaut on celebs that will crack you up



The decision comes days before Kangana's arrival in Mumbai. The actress is supposed to land in Mumbai on September 9. She has been in Manali with her family ever since the time the lockdown was imposed in the country.



Reports state that the star will be protected by CRPF commandos at all times. The actress will be protected by 11 armed policemen including commandos. The same level of security is provided to the Chief Justice of India.

Kangana took to Twitter to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah who, given the circumstances, could have advised me to visit Mumbai after a few days. However he kept the honor of the words of a daughter of India and protected my self-respect and pride," she tweeted.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she was 'exposed to sinister world of drugs at film parties' as NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput's case



Since Sushant's death, Ranaut has actively voiced her opinion on Nepotism and drug abuse in Bollywood,. The actress has attacked several Bollywood biggies blaming them for the actor's death and the Maharashtra police for showing leniency in Rajput's suicide case.