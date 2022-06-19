Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram’ beats ‘Baahubali 2’s box-office record in Tamil Nadu 

Kamal Haasan’s action Tamil movie ‘Vikram’ is still going crazy in the theatres. Within 16 days of its theatrical release, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide, breaking the long-standing box-office record of ‘Bahubali 2’ in Tamil Nadu.

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, while the music has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh, and director Lokesh attended an event celebrating the success of the film and also addressed the fans, thanking them for the massive response and showering their love on the film.

‘Vikram’ marks Kamal Haasan’s first release in the past 10 years.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Friday and said ‘Vikram’ is on the path to becoming the all-time highest grosser in the southern state. "#Vikram to cross #Viswasam and #Baahubali2 TN Gross to reach All-time No.1 TN Grosser soon," read his tweet.

For the unversed, ‘Baahubali 2," which was released in 2017, earned Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu. According to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax and media investment firm GroupM, ‘Vikram’s’ box office revenue is expected to hit a new high of $12,515 crore in 2022, surpassing the previous high record of Rs 10, 948 crore in 2019, as audiences flock to theatres in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Kamal gifted a car to Lokesh Kanagaraj and a Rolex watch to Suriya after the massive response and success of the film. Actor Suriya played a cameo in the film. Sources say that Suriya and Kamal Haasan will be working together on a project in the future.

