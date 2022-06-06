Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan's movie enters Rs 100 crore club

Kamal Haasan's recent release 'Vikram' is a box office winner! The film which excited the moviegoers from the very first poster looks like has surpassed all expectations. The movie raked in moolah at the box office in its first weekend.



The movie which also marks the comeback of superstar Haasan's comeback to the silver screen after four years opened up with rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The action drama has the powerful cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil among others.



In the first week, the Tamil drama has entered the Rs 100 crore club and with the heroic numbers, the movie has also become Haasan's biggest hit ever.

Not only in Tamil Nadu, but the movie is also performing well in other states too. Also, looking at worldwide numbers, the movie is collecting strong numbers in the USA.



Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ''#Vikram has debuted at No.3 at the WW Box office for the June 3rd to 5th weekend Box office..1. #TopGunMaverick - $167 Million 2. #JurassicWorldDominion - $55 Million 3. #Vikram - $21 Million 4. #DoctorStrange - $20.65 Million 5. #TheBadGuys - $12 Million.''

#Vikram 3 Days + Premieres UAE Boxoffice Collection Update :



Admits : 165,931

Gross : 13.85 Cr INR



Opens at No:1 at UAE Boxoffice 🔥 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) June 6, 2022 ×

The movie has given tough competition to Akshay Kumar's period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Major' and is leading the box office alone.



'Vikram' has also become the third Kollywood movie to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend. Rajnikanth's 'Kabali', Akshay Kumar's '2.0' and 'Beast' are the other three.