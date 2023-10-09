Jungkook to host Live On Stage concert celebrating solo album Golden
Story highlights
BTS member Jungkook has some great news for his fans. His upcoming concert will be held in Seoul.
BTS member Jungkook has some great news for his fans. His upcoming concert will be held in Seoul.
BTS member Jungkook has a special concert in mind for his fans who have loved and appreciated his solo album Golden. To celebrate the success of Golden, Jungkook will hold a Live On Stage concert in Seoul. The big news was announced by his agency BigHit Music as they shared a post giving out details of the concert.
The show will be held in Seoul where Jungkook will perform several tracks from the album. The details about the online streaming are yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, the agency’s statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce Jungkook’s Golden Live On Stage with the fans on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jungkook’s solo album, Golden. [Jungkook Golden Live On Stage]- Date: 8 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST), Location: Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul), More information regarding the online streaming will be provided in a separate notice."
trending now
"Jungkook Golden Live On Stage concert will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist. Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will be available to the ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. More details will follow in upcoming separate notices. Thank you."
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.