Joe Jonas shares romantic clip with Sophie Turner after birth of second child, see viral video

Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently embraced parenthood with open arms for the second time as they welcomed their baby girl together. After sharing the happy news through a statement, Joe took to Instagram to share a reel that captured major milestones of his love life with his wife Sophie Turner.

The video was actually a montage of all of his sweet moments with his wife. The clip also had glimpses of their wedding and in the last slide, the 'Game of Thrones' actress can be seen with her baby bump.

"Started from the bottom now we’re here… I want to see your (heart emoji) story," Joe Jonas wrote. Check it out below.

In the comment section, their fans dropped several compliments and loving notes. One user wrote, "You’re so cute together. (sic)" Another wrote, "Okay y’all didn’t have to make me cry this hard on a Friday morning but okay. (sic)"

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. They organised a lavish wedding in France the following month. They welcomed their first kid in July 2020.

Both Turner and Jonas are quite serious about maintaining their children's privacy and they haven't shared any pictures of their first daughter or the newborn yet.

