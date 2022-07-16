Fans cheer as Britney sings all-time hit number 'Baby One More Time' a cappella

A few days after her latest legal victory in court, Britney Spears is sharing her passion and love for music with her fans, singing a powerful new version of her evergreen hit `Baby One More Time`, reports `Variety`.

Freed from her conservatorship after 13 years this past November, Spears took to Instagram to post a brand new rendition of `Baby One More Time`, the single that catapulted her to superstardom as a teen when she released it in 1998.

"I haven`t shared my voice in an extremely long time ... maybe too long," Spears wrote in her caption that accompanied a video of her belting out the song that made her famous -- but this time, an a cappella version (without musical accompaniment).

Spears, according to `Variety`, sings with power in the video, "showing off her raw vocal ability that garnered much praise in the comment section. Spears` new version, however, includes one notable difference from the original lyrics: "Give me a f***ing sign," she hits hard in her new video, which she says she recorded earlier this week.

In her caption, the singer alludes to having wanted to record a new rendition of the song for the past 14 years, which is roughly the amount of time she spent under a conservatorship. "The team said `no`," Spears wrote.

Writing about her family, whom she has criticised regularly on her social media, ever since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears, according to `Variety`, said, "They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing."

Her post continued: "I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing. And my own family made a fool of me ... I`m not going to be a victim."

Also read: Andrew Garfield in talks to star as Richard Branson in 'Hot Air' limited series