Golden Globe 2025: On Sunday night, at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Zendaya turned heads not only for her glorious orange gown but also for the huge rock on her engagement finger which immediately sparked speculations on the internet about her engagement to beau Tom Holland.

Zendaya was at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 for being nominated for Best Actress in a film category for Dune Part 2. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning orange gown and accessorised the look with stunning Bulgari jewellery.

However, it was a huge diamond on her ring finger that sparked speculations about her engagement. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the ring during the red-carpet interviews and posing sessions. Some even stated that the huge rock was reportedly estimated at $200,000 and was designed by Jessica McCormack.

Did #zendaya just debut her Jessica McCormack #engagement ring from Tom Holland at the #GoldenGlobes 😩 pic.twitter.com/IXOsT7mJYK — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) January 6, 2025

"The ring on Zendaya's left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery is. That is a $200k+ engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweller. Omg, she is not even hiding it but no one seems to have noticed," shared Zendaya Style Resource on Instagram.

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04y — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) January 6, 2025







"Did #zendaya just debut her Jessica McCormack #engagement ring from Tom Holland at the #GoldenGlobes," wondered an X account which is dedicated to decoding celeb jewellery at big events.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for a long time now. The duo first met on the sets of the Spider-Man film and began dating in 2017 when the first Spider-Man film came out. They went public in November 2021.

Zendaya had a busy 2024. She was part of Dune Part Two which was declared as a box office hit. The film fetched her a Golden Globe nomination in Best Actress-Music or Comedy but she lost it to Demi Moore, who won it for The Substance.

About Golden Globes 2025

French production Emilia Perez won maximum awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The Brutalist followed up with three major wins at the awards ceremony which saw Moore delivering an emotional speech about comebacks as she won the first acting award in her four decades-long career. TV drama Shogun picked up maximum awards in the TV category and Collin Farrel took home the Best Actor in a Limited Series award for his stellar act in The Penguin.