International Yoga Day: Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs share the importance of yoga

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jun 21, 2020, 03.30 PM(IST)

Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher Photograph:( Twitter )

The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga. 

Today, on 21 June, the entire world is celebrating the yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, B-town celebs including Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty took to their social account to share pictures of practising yoga. 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher put out a post on Twitter, wherein he shared his picture performing yoga in his home. Along with the post he shared a picture of a yogi meditating. He captioned the post " If you can`t go outside. Go inside!! #InternationalYogaDay2020."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video post on Instagram where she is seen performing yoga. Along with the video, she shared the shloka and its meaning. 

Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram, in which she is talking about yoga and confessed that for her it is a way of life and she loves doing it. 

"Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a  post on yoga,  The filmmaker wrote alongside the post, "Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame. #HappyInternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll."

The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word `yoga` is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.

