International Yoga Day: Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs share the importance of yoga

Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher Photograph:( Twitter )
The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga.
Today, on 21 June, the entire world is celebrating the yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, B-town celebs including Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty took to their social account to share pictures of practising yoga.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher put out a post on Twitter, wherein he shared his picture performing yoga in his home. Along with the post he shared a picture of a yogi meditating. He captioned the post " If you can`t go outside. Go inside!! #InternationalYogaDay2020."
If you can’t go outside. Go inside!! 🙏 #InternationalYogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/GaTw047jiv— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2020
Shilpa Shetty shared a video post on Instagram where she is seen performing yoga. Along with the video, she shared the shloka and its meaning.
Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome
Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram, in which she is talking about yoga and confessed that for her it is a way of life and she loves doing it.
Hey everyone, hope you’ll are enjoying the best Sunday that its also International Yoga Day! Here’s a little challenge to ‘activate’ your evening. Let’s see if you like it! - Click the play button and start the video - Take a screenshot - Whichever pose the screen stops at, you have to do that pose and challenge one friend of yours to do the same - Upload it, tagging me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga I cannot wait to see your pictures, keep them rolling in! @sarvesh_shashi #internationalyogaday #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #sarvayoga
"Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a post on yoga, The filmmaker wrote alongside the post, "Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame. #HappyInternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll."
The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word `yoga` is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.