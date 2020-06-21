International Yoga Day: Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs share the importance of yoga

Today, on 21 June, the entire world is celebrating the yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, B-town celebs including Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty took to their social account to share pictures of practising yoga.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher put out a post on Twitter, wherein he shared his picture performing yoga in his home. Along with the post he shared a picture of a yogi meditating. He captioned the post " If you can`t go outside. Go inside!! #InternationalYogaDay2020."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video post on Instagram where she is seen performing yoga. Along with the video, she shared the shloka and its meaning.

Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram, in which she is talking about yoga and confessed that for her it is a way of life and she loves doing it.

"Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a post on yoga, The filmmaker wrote alongside the post, "Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame. #HappyInternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll."

The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word `yoga` is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.