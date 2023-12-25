In pics! Paris Hilton celebrates Christmas at Disneyland with son Phoenix and husband Carter

Paris Hilton ushered in Christmas at Disneyland with her son Phoenix, marking his first visit to the magical world of Disney. Sharing their delightful experience on Instagram, Hilton gushed about the joyous moments she witnessed during her son's Disney adventure.

While sharing a carousel of captivating photos, Paris described the experience as "a dream come true," highlighting the pure joy and wonder her son experienced.

The caption read, "Taking Baby P to @Disneyland for his first-ever adventure was a dream come true Absolutely magical and incredibly heartwarming Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it’s clear why this place is known as the happiest on Earth These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever It’s moments like these that make life so beautiful and remind us why Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth #CutesieCrew #SlivingMom."

Check it out below!

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, "A love like no other. So happy you have found your happily ever after. Merry Christmas." Another netizen commented, "Phoenix is so adorable you guys are so lucky to have each other." A third penned, "And they definitely lived happily ever after."

Accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum, Hilton and her son embraced the festive spirit, with Phoenix donning a festive Mickey Mouse ensemble and his mom accessorising with Minnie Mouse-inspired details.

Nicky Hilton, Paris' sister, joined the celebration with her daughters. Together, the cousins posed by a Christmas tree, encapsulating the joy of togetherness during the holiday season.

This heartwarming Disneyland visit follows Paris Hilton's family Christmas photoshoot, where she, Reum, and their children radiated holiday cheer in matching plaid pyjamas. "Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix and London, as a family of four," Paris told PEOPLE about the Christmas photoshoot. "I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year."