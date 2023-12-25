Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST public appearance with blue-eyed daughter Raha is breaking the internet

The much-anticipated moment arrived this Christmas as Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the world. The couple, known for fiercely guarding their family's privacy, stepped out for a Christmas family lunch, offering the eagerly awaited glimpse of their little one.

Dressed in a charming frock and tiny red shoes, Raha stole hearts as Ranbir proudly held her while facing the media for the first time. Alia was standing right next to them, looking adorably at the father-daughter duo.

Photos and videos of the family's rare public appearance have gone on social media, with several netizens gushing at Raha's cuteness and blue eyes. Check them out below!

Reacting to the viral clip, a fan wrote, "Oh my God such a cutie." Another commented, "Look at them so cute family." A third user wrote, "So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor."

During the Hindustan Times leadership summit in November, Alia said that she doesn't want to be seen hiding her daughter’s face. "I am proud of her. Literally, had the cameras not been rolling here, I would have shown her face on the big screen, and we are proud of our baby," she stated.

On the professional front, Alia's recent collaboration with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani garnered critical acclaim and commercial triumph. Moreover, she won a National Award for Best Actress this year for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In 2023, Alia also marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which featured Gal Gadot in the lead role.