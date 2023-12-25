Dolly Parton admits regretting cosmetic procedures for THIS reason

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music star known for her timeless talent and glamorous style, openly shared her perspective on cosmetic procedures in a recent interview with Saga Magazine. The renowned singer, famous for hits like "9 to 5" and "Jolene," expressed both confidence in her choices and reflections on some procedures she wishes she hadn't pursued.

In her trademark candid manner, Parton humorously stated, “If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it.” However, despite her comfort with these enhancements, she admitted to having regrets about certain procedures.

Acknowledging the same, the 77-year-old star highlighted the occasional downsides of cosmetic work. “Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox, you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again,” Parton shared with the magazine. She revealed that these occurrences could extend her recovery time, delaying her return to work from two weeks to a month, and that she regrets the most.

Last month on The Howard Stern Show, Parton revealed how careful she is not to “overdo” the procedures lately. “I try to do just little bits at a time — I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox, Juvéderm,” she said. “Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.”

The country singer also talked about the importance of finding "the best doctors" for the best results. “It’s always a risk and every time I go in for anything I think ‘Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.’,” she quipped.

Reflecting on her journey with cosmetic surgeries, Parton even disclosed that a loss of confidence due to weight gain had prompted her to take action. "Any time you don’t look good, you don’t feel as good about yourself. So, I finally said, ‘Get off your fat ass and do something about it!’” she candidly admitted to Saga.