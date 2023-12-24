7 weeks after giving birth, Kourtney Kardashian reveals her postpartum workout routine

Kourtney Kardashian's recent social media posts reflect her dedication to postpartum fitness. Just seven weeks after welcoming her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, she got back to the gym to regain her fitness and shed the baby weight. For her followers, she also shared details of her postpartum fitness routine and spilled some beans.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, a mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, recently shared a black and white video on Instagram, showcasing her treadmill workout. Advocating a cautious approach, Kourtney emphasised that postpartum fitness is about healing, not racing, as she engaged in a 30-minute walk at an incline of 12.0.

In the caption, she wrote, "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race."

In another post, the Lemme founder penned, "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself."

Kourtney's workout routine aligns with the '12/3/30' TikTok trend, which involves a 30-minute treadmill walk at an incline of 12, at a speed of 3.0. This low-intensity workout trend has gained significant traction, especially for postpartum mothers aiming for gradual physical activity.

As medical experts suggest, postpartum fitness varies based on individual pregnancy experiences, complications, and delivery methods. Kourtney's measured approach reflects this understanding, which emphasises the need for patience towards oneself during this phase.

Here are some fitness tips tailored for postpartum mothers:

Start Gradually: Begin with gentle exercises like walking or postpartum yoga. As your body heals, slowly incorporate low-impact exercises to rebuild strength.

Pelvic Floor Exercises: Focus on pelvic floor exercises, like Kegels, to strengthen the muscles weakened during childbirth. Consult a physiotherapist for guidance on these exercises.

Core Strengthening: Engage in exercises targeting the core, such as gentle abdominal bracing or modified planks, to regain core strength but avoid intense ab workouts initially.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's signals. If an exercise causes pain or discomfort, stop immediately. Gradually increase intensity as you feel comfortable.