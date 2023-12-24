BLACKPINK’s Jennie begins her ‘solo journey’ as she officially announces her own label OA

The multitalented BLACKPINK member, Jennie, has stepped into a new realm of creativity with the launch of her personal label, OA. This groundbreaking move arrives hot on the heels of the group's recent contract renewal with YG Entertainment, sparking waves of curiosity about the quartet's solo career paths.

Amid swirling speculations, Jennie took to her social media handle to dispel rumours and confirm her foray into the world of labels. In a heartfelt message, the "SOLO" singer expressed gratitude for the year's achievements while teasing an exciting solo journey in 2024 with her newly established company, OA. She urged fans to shower both her solo venture and BLACKPINK with love and support.

The singer wrote, "Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called oa. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK."

OA, signifying ODDATELIER, aims to carve a niche by creating unconventional and attention-grabbing content. The label, founded by Jennie in November 2023, promises a departure from the expected.

The revelation caused a surge in website traffic, momentarily crashing the label's official website. Interestingly, the website listed not just Jennie but also her dog, KUMA, as an artist—a delightful twist that captured attention.