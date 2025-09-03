/Wednesday season 2: What time does Netflix release new episodes of Jenna Ortega's show?

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams. The first part of Season 2 was released on August 6, and exactly a month later, the final four episodes are set to hit the platform.
The second part of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2 is set to release on Netflix today, bringing the final episodes of the show to the platform. Before you sit down to binge-watch, here are all the details you should know.
After the cliffhanger ending of part 1, where Wednesday Addams ended up in the hospital, fans were left on edge. However, as revealed in the opening minutes of part 2, she’s very much alive, and ready to get back into detective mode once again.
On August 6, viewers once again stepped into Tim Burton’s eerie world of dark comedy. In season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy for her second semester. However, this time she is haunted by psychic visions that grow more intense and terrifying by the day. One vision in particular shocks the young Addams to her core, the death of her best friend, Enid Sinclair.
The final four episodes of season 2 will be released on Netflix at 3:00 am EST on
Wednesday, Sept 3. In India, the episodes will be available at 12:30 pm IST.
Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek
Written by: Erika Vázquez & Siena Butterfield
Directed by: Angela Robinson
Episode 6: Woe Thyself
Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and Kayla Alpert
Directed by: Angela Robinson
Episode 7: Woe Me The Money
Story by: James Madejski
Teleplay by: Matt Lambert & James Madejski
Directed by: Tim Burton
Episode 8: This Means Woe
Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and James Madejski
Directed by: Tim Burton
Part 2 will be packed with surprises, twists, turns, and new cast members, of course! The highlight of season 2 is the guest appearance of superstar Lady Gaga, who will play the role of legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood. According to Netflix, her character is described as “mysterious and enigmatic.”
Meanwhile, although Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems died in the first season, she’s set to make a dramatic comeback in part 2.