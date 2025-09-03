/Wednesday season 2: What time does Netflix release new episodes of Jenna Ortega's show?

The second part of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2 is set to release on Netflix today, bringing the final episodes of the show to the platform. Before you sit down to binge-watch, here are all the details you should know.

After the cliffhanger ending of part 1, where Wednesday Addams ended up in the hospital, fans were left on edge. However, as revealed in the opening minutes of part 2, she’s very much alive, and ready to get back into detective mode once again.

What time will Wednesday, season 2, part 1 release on Netflix?

On August 6, viewers once again stepped into Tim Burton’s eerie world of dark comedy. In season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy for her second semester. However, this time she is haunted by psychic visions that grow more intense and terrifying by the day. One vision in particular shocks the young Addams to her core, the death of her best friend, Enid Sinclair.

The final four episodes of season 2 will be released on Netflix at 3:00 am EST on

Wednesday, Sept 3. In India, the episodes will be available at 12:30 pm IST.

Wednesday season 2, part 2 episode list:

Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek

Written by: Erika Vázquez & Siena Butterfield

Directed by: Angela Robinson

Episode 6: Woe Thyself

Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and Kayla Alpert

Directed by: Angela Robinson

Episode 7: Woe Me The Money

Story by: James Madejski

Teleplay by: Matt Lambert & James Madejski

Directed by: Tim Burton

Episode 8: This Means Woe

Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and James Madejski

Directed by: Tim Burton

Which new cast members will appear in Wednesday's season 2, part 2?

Part 2 will be packed with surprises, twists, turns, and new cast members, of course! The highlight of season 2 is the guest appearance of superstar Lady Gaga, who will play the role of legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood. According to Netflix, her character is described as “mysterious and enigmatic.”