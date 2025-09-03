Google Preferred

Wednesday season 2: What time does Netflix release new episodes of Jenna Ortega's show?

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 10:33 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:39 IST
Wednesday season 2: What time does Netflix release new episodes of Jenna Ortega's show?

Wednesday Photograph: (X/Netflix)

Story highlights

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams. The first part of Season 2 was released on August 6, and exactly a month later, the final four episodes are set to hit the platform.

The second part of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2 is set to release on Netflix today, bringing the final episodes of the show to the platform. Before you sit down to binge-watch, here are all the details you should know.

After the cliffhanger ending of part 1, where Wednesday Addams ended up in the hospital, fans were left on edge. However, as revealed in the opening minutes of part 2, she’s very much alive, and ready to get back into detective mode once again.

Also read: Lady Gaga in Wednesday: What mysterious role will she play - all details revealed

What time will Wednesday, season 2, part 1 release on Netflix?

On August 6, viewers once again stepped into Tim Burton’s eerie world of dark comedy. In season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy for her second semester. However, this time she is haunted by psychic visions that grow more intense and terrifying by the day. One vision in particular shocks the young Addams to her core, the death of her best friend, Enid Sinclair.

The final four episodes of season 2 will be released on Netflix at 3:00 am EST on

Wednesday, Sept 3. In India, the episodes will be available at 12:30 pm IST.

Also read: Wednesday season 2 part 1 review: Jenna Ortega returns with mayhem, minus 'wow' factor

Wednesday season 2, part 2 episode list:

Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek

Written by: Erika Vázquez & Siena Butterfield
Directed by: Angela Robinson

Episode 6: Woe Thyself

Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and Kayla Alpert
Directed by: Angela Robinson

Episode 7: Woe Me The Money

Story by: James Madejski
Teleplay by: Matt Lambert & James Madejski
Directed by: Tim Burton

Episode 8: This Means Woe

Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and James Madejski
Directed by: Tim Burton

Which new cast members will appear in Wednesday's season 2, part 2?

Part 2 will be packed with surprises, twists, turns, and new cast members, of course! The highlight of season 2 is the guest appearance of superstar Lady Gaga, who will play the role of legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood. According to Netflix, her character is described as “mysterious and enigmatic.”

Meanwhile, although Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems died in the first season, she’s set to make a dramatic comeback in part 2.

