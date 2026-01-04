/Tommy Lee Jones' family speaks out for first time after death of Victoria at 34

Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones and his family have broken their silence post the death of his daughter Victoria Jones, who was found dead in a hotel. Jones, who shares his daughter with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996, was only 34 years old. The report suggested that she was even arrested twice in 2025, months before her death. Let's delve in to know more details.

What did the family of Tommy Lee Jones' family say?

According to report of PEOPLE, Tommy Lee Jones' family spoke about the tragic loss of daughter

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Victoria. They stated, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Did you know Victoria Jones was arrested before her death?

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Victoria Jones was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband, Navek Cejas, in June 2025, months before her passing away. Reportedly, the clash between her and her husband was due to a heated argument over her continued use of substances and drinking. Over the physical altercation, Victoria Jones was reportedly charged with domestic battery and even faced allegations of elder abuse.

Also Read: South Korean rapper B Free sentenced to prison in assault case

Prior to this, the former child actress was arrested in April 2025 in Napa Valley, in which police officials were called to perform a wellness check on her. But she had to be arrested, as she was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of the same. Eventually she even pleaded guilty when she appeared before the judge.

For the unversed, as per the report by TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that Victoria was discovered inside the swanky Fairmont San Francisco early on Thursday morning, i.e., on January 1. Reportedly, a spokesperson has said that SFFD units responded to the hotel for a reported medical emergency at 2:52 AM, and upon arrival, paramedics had conducted an assessment and pronounced the person dead at the scene.