/Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria death: Dispatch audio revelations, suspected overdose and more details

Tragedy struck for Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones' family when news emerged that his daughter Victoria was found dead at the age of 34 in a California hotel room. Victoria was only 34, and now reports that a suspected overdose might be the cause of death are doing the rounds. In addition, an audio 911 call has also reportedly been revealed. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Victoria's death: Was it due to drug overdose?

According to a report by TMZ, a broadcast dispatch audio was obtained; the call for the incident came in as a code 3 for the overdose and colour change. Reportedly, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said that at approximately 3:14 AM, their officers responded to the hotel regarding a report of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female dead.

The medical examiner who arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details.

Death of Victoria Jones

According to a report by TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that Victoria was discovered inside the swanky Fairmont San Francisco early on Thursday morning, i.e., on January 1. Reportedly, a spokesperson has said that SFFD units responded to the hotel for a reported medical emergency at 2:52 AM, and upon arrival, paramedics had conducted an assessment and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

As per the report of People Magazine, Victoria Jones began making her mark in the showbiz industry at a very young age. She first appeared in Men In Black 2 in 2002 and in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melaquiades Estrada, which was helmed by her father. She was also part of one episode of One Tree Hill in 2003. Reportedly, she had stopped taking on many roles as an adult and occasionally appeared for red carpet events and premieres with her father.