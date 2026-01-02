Border 2: The reimagined song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ revives timeless emotions of 'Sandese Aate Hain'

A wave of nostalgia hits you when you listen to the new song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ from Border 2. The song is a reimagined version of the iconic song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’, which was part of Border. Decades later, as a sequel to the film is up for release later in January, the makers have reimagined the song with new lyrics and added new singers to create ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’.

The song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ was launched at a grand event on Friday at the Longewala–Tanot near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The event unfolded in the presence of BSF jawans and the army, turning the launch into a moment of national pride and collective emotion. The film’s crew, actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty were also present at the event along with members of the press.

Song launch at Longewala Tanot

Add WION as a Preferred Source

More than a song unveiling, the evening stood as a breakthrough milestone for Border 2, bringing together cinema, music, and real-life courage at one of the country’s most historically significant frontiers. The setting matched the gravity of the moment, as the song found its first audience among the very men who embody the spirit the film celebrates.

About the song Ghar Kab Aaoge

The song, originally created by composer Anu Malik and written by lyricist Javed Akhtar, has been reimagined by Mithoon with additional fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. It has been sung by extraordinary singers Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film’s producers, Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutt,a were also present at the song launch event.

The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and Army for their presence, warmth, and unwavering service, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film’s music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.