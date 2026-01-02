/'Please build a road in my village!' Dilip, Farah Khan's cook, makes fun-request to Nitin Gadkari

Beyond Bollywood, famous director and one of the most loved choreographers Farah Khan is now one of India’s popular YouTubers and is ruling the platform with every new video featuring another A-lister guest. However, the new guest in her recent video has shocked everyone, as it is none other than Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Farah, along with her famous and the internet’s favourite cook Dilip, had a fun time as they toured Gadkari’s New Delhi home and had a light-hearted banter while talking about food, personal and professional life, and, of course, roads. Here are some fun highlights from Farah Khan’s recent vlog.

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip, asks Nitin Gadkari to build roads in his village

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the fun episode, Dilip, who adds a quirky touch to Farah Khan’s vlogs, requested the Union Minister to build roads in his village.



At the beginning of the vlog, Farah asked the minister to bear with Dilip and his talks. As the Main Hoon Na director shook hands with Gadkari and Dilip touched his feet, she said, “Itne bade aadmi hamare vlog pe kabhi nahi aaye hain. Iski ek request hain. Ye bar bar aapko irritate karega aap sun lena (We never had such a big person in our vlog so far. Dilip has a request, and he might irritate you but do listen to him).”

Dilip, who comes from the state of Bihar, quickly said, “Sir, mere gaon mein na ek road banwa dijiye (Please make roads in my village)!”

To this, Farah pointed out that Gadkari builds big highways and expressways, and Dilip was asking him to build a small road. Gadkari reacted with a smile.



When Nitin Gadkari demolished his father-in-law's home for a road

In Farah Khan’s vlog, not only Gadkari but also his wife, Kanchan Gadkari, made an appearance. During the conversation, Farah asked the politician how many years he had been married. To this, Gadkari replied,“I think that she (Kanchan) will tell you.”

Farah said jockingly, “Just like a man, he has forgotten his wedding anniversary.”

Kanchan then revealed that they had been married for 41 years.

As Dilip continued making his request for small roads, Kanchan jokingly said that he might even lose his house.

“Then he won’t have his house anymore. Just like my father lost his home,” Kanchan said.