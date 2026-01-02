/Victoria, Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, found dead in a hotel's hallway, no foul play suspected: Source



A woman, believed to be Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jonas, has reportedly died on Jan. 1, 2026, at the age of 34.TMZ reported that the body of a woman was discovered deceased inside the luxury San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day.



According to reports, the San Francisco Fire Department received a call from the hotel for a report of a medical emergency on January 1, 2026, at 2:52 am, and an unnamed individual was found “deceased.”

“Upon arrival, paramedics from the fire department performed an assessment. The person was declared deceased,” The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement. “SFPD and the medical examiner’s office were called to the scene. Scene turned over to SFPD & SF Medical Examiners.”

The fire department arrived at the hotel at around 3 am on New Year's Day.

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter found dead in hallway on New Year's day: Source



The woman found dead is believed to be the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones.

A woman was found dead at the early hours of New Year's Day in the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel. According to NBC BAY AREA, the sources say the woman was found in a hallway of the hotel early Thursday morning. With no suspicion of foul play, the source added that police can’t confirm her identity until a medical examiner formally identifies her body.

However, the exact cause of death remains unclear at the moment.

Who was Victoria Lee Jonas?