/Will Smith sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by ex-tour violinist

Will Smith has landed in legal trouble, as the Hollywood actor has reportedly been sued by his ex-violinist from his Based on a True Story 2025 tour for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. In addition, the actor's company is also facing a lawsuit. Let's delve in to know more details.

More details on Will Smith and his company facing lawsuit

According to a report by Variety, a lawsuit filed by the musician Brian King Joseph has named Will Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and has accused the Men in Black actor of predatory behaviour and deliberately grooming and priming Mr Joseph for further sexual exploitation during the 'Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour'.

Reportedly, the lawsuit also alleges that Will Smith had hired Brian King Joseph in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego but was subsequently invited to join his 2025 tour and also play for his upcoming album. Reportedly, the incident took place during the tour's Las Vegas stop in March.

Joseph has alleged that someone has entered his hotel room without his consent. Reportedly, a sexually suggestive message, wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication prescribed to another individual and hospital discharge paperwork were found. Among the items, a handwritten note read, "Brian I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us, followed by a heart symbol and the name 'Stone F'.

Following this incident, Joseph notified hotel security and Will Smith's representatives and reported it to a non-emergency police line. Reportedly, he claimed that just days after this, a member of the management team shamed him for the incident and told him that he was being terminated, suggesting that Brian might have made the whole thing up. Will Smith and his team are yet to respond to allegations.

All about Will Smith

Will Smith, an actor, rapper and film producer, entered the entertainment industry when he began rapping at the age of 12. Smith started as the MC of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, with his childhood friend Jeffrey DJ Jazzy Jeff Townes as turntablist and producer. He released the solo albums Big Willie Style (1997), Willennium (1999), Born to Reign (2002), and Lost and Found (2005), which spawned the U.S. number-one singles "Gettin' Jiggy wit It" and "Wild Wild West". Smith has even bagged four Grammy Awards in his recording career.

Smith began his acting career starring as a fictionalised version of himself on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1993 and 1994.