/Sonali Bendre Birthday Special: From Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Sarfarosh- Top 7 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Sonali Bendre turned 51 this year. She is an Indian actress renowned for her remarkable performances in several Bollywood films, including Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Duplicate, and many more. Beyond her successful film career, she survived the battle as a cancer survivor, showcasing her personal strength and positive outlook, which has earned her immense respect. Bendre still holds a spot in the hearts of millions for her memorable roles. Let's take a look at the seven best movies of the actress to watch on her birthday.