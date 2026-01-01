/Sonali Bendre Birthday Special: From Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Sarfarosh- Top 7 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Sonali Bendre is one of the most admired actresses in Bollywood, known for her graceful performances in the late 90s and early 2000s. Her charming presence garnered her much love and respect over many years, and she created a strong mark with films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain.
Sonali Bendre turned 51 this year. She is an Indian actress renowned for her remarkable performances in several Bollywood films, including Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Duplicate, and many more. Beyond her successful film career, she survived the battle as a cancer survivor, showcasing her personal strength and positive outlook, which has earned her immense respect. Bendre still holds a spot in the hearts of millions for her memorable roles. Let's take a look at the seven best movies of the actress to watch on her birthday.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bendre plays Seema in the 1999 action thriller alongside Aamir Khan as Ajay Singh Rathod, whose brother gets murdered and father severely injured by terrorists. Rathod quits his studies to join the Indian Police Service with the motive of vengeance to wipe out the terrorists from the country.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
In the family heartwarming drama, Sonali Bendre portrays a shy and intelligent doctor named Preeti Shukla, the love interest of Salman Khan's Character named Prem. The movie follows Ramkishan (Alok Nath) and Mamta (Reema Lagoo), who live happily with their three sons. But after getting instigated by close friends, Mamta's behaviour towards her stepson, Vivek, changes.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the action romance film, the actress plays Radhika, who is in a relationship with Shyam, played by Ajay Devgan. But the tension arises when Radhika's dad, Raja Saab, played by Shakti Kapoor, denies their relationship. He then defames Shyam's father and kills him, which leads Shyam to return years later in search of vengeance.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sonali Bendre plays Roja in the romantic drama. The movie tells the story of Raja, played by Kunal Singh, a poor college student, who falls in love with Roja through internet chats in the late 90s. Their romance faces a mishap that creates tension between them.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Bendre as Roma in the action thriller, which revolves around Inspector Amar, played by Akshay Kumar, who goes undercover to infiltrate a gang led by his childhood friend, Raja (Nagarjuna), to stop them from killing a businessman. Ultimately, he confronts his past when he was convicted for attacking a man with a knife in his childhood.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Mahesh Bhatt's directorial features Sonali Bendre as Lily alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The movie follows a curious mystery when Manu, a criminal, finds his doppelganger, Bablu, who is using the advantage of being a duplicate of Manu and committing all the wrongdoings.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Disha, played by Sonali Bendre, is a young woman from Kerala who moves to Kent, England, to escape family pressure after her father's death. There, she finds herself trapped as a slave nanny for a wealthy, domineering man (Vikram Singh) who desires to make her his only.