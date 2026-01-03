South Korean rapper and producer B Free, best known to everyone who had dissed K-pop boy group BTS members Suga and RM,, has landed in legal soup. The musician has been reportedly sentenced to prison for assault and bodily injury. Let's delve in to know more details about the assault case.

B Free sentenced to prison in assault case?

According to a Yonhap News report, the 3rd Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court, presided over by Judge Lee Seung Han, had in November last year sentenced B Free to the same one year and four months in prison as the lower court for the charge of causing injury.

Reportedly, B Free has been indicted on charges of hitting a resident at an apartment in Jung Gu, Seoul, in the early morning of June 18, 2024. The report suggests that B Free was found to have been in a dispute with a security guard over opening the apartment entry barrier when the victim, who lives on the first floor, complained, "Who is making such noise at dawn?" at which point he called him outside and assaulted him. ''

According to the report, the victim was struck in the face by B Free, damaging the optic nerve in his right eye and causing a visual impairment. The court, at first instance, held that B Free caused a disability to the victim that could be permanent, and given his six prior convictions, that severe punishment was unavoidable.

All about the B Free's remarks against BTS members

In a 2013 YouTube video, B Free had appeared alongside RM and Suga in an interview with KBH HipHop Radio to celebrate the boy band's one-year anniversary. Reportedly, B Free consistently attacked the BTS members, criticising them for quitting their careers as rappers and becoming K-pop idols. He said, "They could have continued on the path to become rappers but couldn't resist the temptation of money."

He even made fun of their clothing and make-up and asked, "Is copying Kanye West's music really a sign of respect for your favourite musician?" When Suga spoke about going through tough times, he said, "We are all the same people who are going through the same thing, but in the end it's a question of endurance."