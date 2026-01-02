/Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release in cinemas on THIS date

The re-release of Band Baaja Baaraat is a nostalgic treat for Bollywood fans. From Ranveer Singh’s explosive debut to Anushka Sharma's sharp and confident portrayal, to foot tapping music and a great story- there is a lot that the film offers.

15 years after it first released in theatres, Band Baaja Baaraat is returning to the big screen. It features immense comedy with a mix of romance between the two main characters. Since the official announcement of the re-release was made, fans are curious to know the date.

Band Baaja Baaraat re-release

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Band Baaja Baaraat is an iconic and modern Bollywood romantic-comedy. The movie revolves around two students, Bitto and Shruti, played by Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, respectively, who join hands to start an events management company -Shaadi Mubarak.

On Friday, PVR INOX made the official announcement that the 2010 romance, featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, will be re-released in theatres on January 16. They captioned the post by writing, “Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and a rom-com that never gets old. Band Baaja Baaraat is back on the big screen - catch the fun all over again! #BandBaajaBaaraat re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 16!”

Ranveer Singh made his debut, became an overnight sensation

Ranveer Singh made his debut in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, produced by Yash Raj Films, as a powerhouse performer. His energy, confidence, and raw charm instantly grabbed the attention of the audience, and he became a fan favourite. He portrayed Bittoo Sharma, a spirited Delhi boy who later collaborated with Shruti (Anushka Sharma), an intelligent wedding planner, naming their firm Shaadi Mubarak. The film was a major success, earning both artists critical acclaim, along with numerous awards and accolades. Singh also garnered the Best Male Debut award at Filmfare in 2011.