/What's the future of Stranger Things franchise? From animated series to spin-offs

The Duffer Brothers have closed the curtains of Stranger Things after 10 years of run with a crazy fan following across the world. The final chapter 8 of season 5 premiered on New Year's Eve, and Vecna is defeated, Eleven has embarked on his own way, and the rest of the Hawkins gang have started the new chapters of their life. The one chapter of Stranger Things has ended, but it doesn't mean that this was the last time fans will visit the Strange world again.

Much before Stranger Things concluded its run, the makers unveiled that they would continue to expand the series. Notably, the show has already had its branches into books, Broadway plays, and gaming events. But on Netflix, the Duffer brothers are working on at least two separate spinoff shows, with one set to release in 2026. So Stranger Things fans, chill!

How many Stranger Things spinoffs are inthe making?

The Duffer Brothers and Netflix are currently developing two shows, one an animated series and the other a live-action spinoff. While the animation show will be the next show that is set for the series. The animated show takes place in the winter of 1985, which is between seasons 2 and 3 of the show.

The show will revolve around the main characters Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max, among others, but it will be an animated show with a new voice cast and will revolve around the adventures of the characters as they fight the demogorgans and solve the mystery of the Upside Down.

The trailer of the forthcoming show has been unveiled. However, the exact date has not been revealed. "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85,' an epic new animated series," Netflix's official synopsis reads.

Live-action 'Stranger Things' spinoff: It will be a new story with new characters

As the original Stranger Things series has come to an end, questions for the spin-off grew more. Speaking to ScreenRant, the director brothers talked about the unconfirmed spinoff, saying that it would be completely different if the project goes on the floor. Set in a different location, the show will have a completely different story and characters.