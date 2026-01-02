/SRK's buying of Bangladesh player Rahman for KKR in IPL amid tensions stirs political row

The inclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team for IPL 2026, co-owned by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, has sparked a political stir. This controversy started after KKR acquired Rahman for a whopping ₹9.20 crore during the IPL auction. While some cricket experts hailed the move as a strategic decision, it triggered intense nationalistic reactions, particularly against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh following the death of a Hindu man in Mymensingh.

Who said what

BJP leader Sangeet Som strongly criticised Shah Rukh Khan's choice, backing Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, who labeled Khan a “traitor” for investing in players from a nation allegedly hostile to India. Som accused Khan of supporting a country where Hindus face persecution, including incidents of rape, violence, and anti-India protests. He further claimed that Khan, despite his success in India, was investing in a country that has shown hostility towards India. “People like Shah Rukh Khan will not succeed,” Som was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

In a similar vein, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam urged Khan to reconsider his decision, citing the potential backlash the Bangladeshi player could face amidst rising anti-Bangladesh sentiments. “Shah Rukh Khan should remove Rahman from the team for his own safety,” Nirupam told ANI. His concerns were echoed by another Shiv Sena (UBT) member, Anand Dubey, who suggested that Bangladeshi players should be barred from the IPL entirely. He stated that if Khan didn't act, it would show that he didn’t understand the national mood.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan, criticising the BJP's stance. Congress MP Manickam Tagore denounced the accusations of “treason,” calling it an attack on India's pluralistic society. “Hate cannot define nationalism,” Tagore was quoted as saying to ANI. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also pointed fingers at the BCCI and ICC, asking who was responsible for including Bangladeshi players in the IPL auction pool and demanding answers from the cricket boards.