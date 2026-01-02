/Uttarakhand minister’s husband sparks outrage with 'girls for ₹20-25 thousand in Bihar' remark

A video has surfaced showing Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, making controversial comments about women. In the clip, recorded during an event in the Someshwar constituency of Almora, Sahu taunts BJP workers, suggesting one of them should get married soon. He said, “Come with us, we'll find you a wife from Bihar for Rs 20-25 thousand.” His remark has sparked a significant uproar in the political circles of Uttarakhand.

Following the backlash, the Pradesh Mahila Congress has organised a protest at Minister Rekha Arya’s residence in Dehradun. Demonstrations are also planned in other cities, such as Haridwar. The police have increased security outside Arya’s home in anticipation of the protests. Jyoti Rautela, President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress, condemned Sahu's comments, calling them an insult to women across the country, especially those from Bihar. Rautela further said that such remarks reflect a disturbing mindset that objectifies women. She demanded that Rekha Arya and her husband apologise publicly for their offensive words.

In the video, Sahu addresses a young BJP worker, asking him about his age and teasing him for not being married yet. He then makes the shocking statement about finding a girl in Bihar for a low price. The comments have drawn criticism for normalising harmful practices like human trafficking and child marriage, as well as for perpetuating gender violence.

In response, Girdhari Lal Sahu issued a clarification, saying that his words were meant to be humorous and directed at a friend’s wedding. He explained that his comments had been misinterpreted by political opponents and the media. Sahu also emphasised his long-standing efforts to support the marriage of poor daughters, including his annual contributions to the marriage of 101 girls in Bareilly.