/Tragic! Indian student in Germany dies after jumping off apartment to escape fire

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old student from India’s Telangana was killed after he jumped from his apartment in an attempt to escape from a fire in Germany on December 31. The student, identified as Hruthik Reddy of Malkapur village in Jangaon district, has been living in Brandenburg near Berlin. His family has appealed to Indian authorities for help in repatriating his body.

The fire erupted in the building and quickly spread to the floor where his apartment was, trapping him inside, said his family. Reddy reportedly jumped from the upper floor in an attempt to escape the flames and thick smoke trapping him. However, he sustained critical head injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. German authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which has left his family and village community in shock. Reddy was about to visit his home for the festival of Sankranti, but his death has turned the New Year into a period of mourning for his family.

Reddy moved to Germany in June 2023 and was pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin. He completed his engineering degree from Vaagdevi College of Engineering in Warangal in 2022.

His relatives in Malkapur said that the German authorities informed them of his death. They have requested assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Germany to facilitate the return of his mortal remains for final rites.