/Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar declared tax-free in Ladakh

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office and continues to earn staggering numbers at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, the movie takes the audience into the world of Lyaari, Pakistan. Now, as the movie is set to complete one month at the theatres, it has been declared tax-free in Ladakh.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025. Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, who also feature in key roles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar is declared tax-free in Ladakh

Continuing its brilliant run since early December, the Union Territory of Ladakh has now declared the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar tax-free amid the film’s historic box office performance and widespread audience response in India and overseas.

The announcement was made by the Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh, through an official communication shared on X. Lt. Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta confirmed that the Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller will be exempt from entertainment tax across the UT.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Designed as a large-scale espionage thriller, the film traces covert intelligence operations set against intelligence operations inspired by real events.

Amid this unprecedented commercial success and strong audience reception worldwide, Ladakh’s decision to make the film tax-free is being seen as an impetus for the film to grow stronger.

“Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred," the official tweet read.

Dhurandhar is a high-octane action-thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, the film opened to massive numbers at the box office and is witnessing a successful theatrical run.