/Ikkis Box office collection: How much did Dharmendra-Agastya Nanda starrer earn on day two?

Ikkis, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, has been creating chatter in the showbiz industry ever since it was announced. The war drama, which was released in cinemas on New Year's Eve, features Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on day two at the box office.

Box office report of Ikkis on day two

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned around Rs 3.50 crore net in India on its second day. While on the first day it had earned Rs 7 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 10.50 crore. Reportedly, the Ikkis had an overall 14.72% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Reports suggest that the highest occupancy has been recorded in Bengaluru (33%), followed by Chennai (30%), Lucknow (20%), and Pune (18.75%).

What is Ikkis all about?

Ikkis follows the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal during a crucial operation in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Apart from the battlefield angle, the film also focuses on his personal life as well. The movie showcases Arun's life from his days at NDA and the training, from his dream of becoming a brave army officer to his eagerness to get into the army. His love life with Kiran has also been shown in the film.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The film marks Dharmendra and Asrani's posthumous screen appearance.

About Arun Khetarpal

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was an Indian army officer and a tank commander who is recognised as the Indian tank ace of aces, credited with 10 confirmed tank kills.