Rani Mukerji joins Akshay Kumar in OMG 3: Reports

The Oh My God universe just got bigger. If multiple reports are to be believed, then Rani Mukerji has joined the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise OMG 3, which stars Akshay Kumar in a key role. Akshay has been part of the previous two films as well. If reports of Rani are true, it would mark the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and her onscreen. Both the actors have been popular faces of Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s, but have never been cast together in any film so far.

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla that OMG 3 is not just a sequel, but the makers are planning it as a high-stakes cinematic event.

“This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative,” said the source.

More about OMG 3

According to reports, Akshay Kumar will be reuniting with director Amit Rai, who had helmed OMG2. The second film tackled blind faith and sex education, and OMG3 is reportedly set to tackle a similar societal issue. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026.

The creative team is focused on ensuring that the third part lives up to the massive legacy of its predecessors. The source added, “Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous instalments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger.”

About the OMG franchise

The OMG franchise has made social commentary about pertinent issues in the previous two films. The first film, Oh My God, featured Paresh Rawal in the lead as an atheist man who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in the film.

OMG 2 spoke about the necessity of sex education in Indian schools. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, with Akshay as a messenger of Lord Shiva. The film was also a massive hit, just like the first part.