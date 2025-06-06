Tom Cruise sets new Guinness World Record for Mission: Impossible stunt

Tom Cruise has set a new Guinness World Record for his Mission: Impossible stunts. Cruise, who is prolific in doing his stunts, has set a record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual. The actor did the jump for the recently released Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning a whopping 16 times to earn this new accomplishment.

The Fiery scene that broke records

The scene in question involved Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt fighting Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, on two 1940s biplanes. Finally, Ethan jumps off the plane as it catches fire, and he realises that his parachute is on fire as well. The scene was one of the highlights of The Final Reckoning.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Cruise “leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and lit ablaze, before cutting away the charred remnants of the first chute and safely deploying a backup. No other actor or stuntman has come close to that amount of death-defying drops.”

Cruise’s second Guinness record

This is Tom Cruise's second Guinness World Record. The Hollywood superstar holds the record of being the actor with the most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies for his 11 films between 2012 and 2015.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hit the big screen worldwide on 27 May and grossed over $389.5 million worldwide. The movie is said to be the final entry in the popular Mission: Impossible franchise. The Final Reckoning is a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning and follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team as they try and stop the rogue AI called Entity.

Cruise will now be working on two sequels. The first is for Top Gun: Maverick and the second is a sequel to his 1990 blockbuster, Days of Thunder. The actor will also be playing the lead role in Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film, Judy.