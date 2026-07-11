/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals couple paid $160,000 for New York permit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially begun a new chapter as Mr and Mrs Kelce. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on the night of July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While their romance was one of the most talked-about topics worldwide, the fans are still not over grabbing details from the star-studded wedding festivities. New York's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has now revealed that the newlyweds reportedly paid $160,000 for their New York wedding permit.

Zohran Mamdani reveals Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for her MSG wedding

The wedding that everyone is still talking about, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s, has taken a fresh turn after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed a surprising detail about the star-studded celebration.

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According to Rolling Stone, on Friday, July 10, the New York mayor informed reporters that the superstar had spent a six‑figure sum to obtain a city permit to shut down streets around the Midtown venue amid the celebration of the Fourth of July.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Photograph: (x)

Speaking at a press conference, a reporter asked Zohran Mamdani, "Will Taylor Swift be paying the city back any and all money for police overtime, and if so, how much and to whom?”

Mamdani responded, "Taylor Swift has already paid for the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event. That was a permit that was finalised, I think, just the days before the event itself."

New Yorkers criticise Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

As the much-anticipated wedding unfolded on a grand scale, some New Yorkers came forward criticising Swift and Kelce for halting the streets amid the Fourth of July celebrations. Many said that the severe traffic disruptions and street closures were caused by the couple’s highly publicised, 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Square Garden.

As the backlash escalated, Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican congresswoman from New York, criticised the couple on X. Her post read, “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand-person wedding at MSG safe. Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities, & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.”

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy Award winner and the professional football player began their love story in mid-2023. Later the same year, Swift made a surprise appearance at Kelce’s game in Kansas City, which quickly drew attention and became a hot topic among fans.

In August 2025, the singer shared the big news when she said ‘yes’ to Kelce and posted a joint Instagram update featuring photos from a floral-filled garden proposal. She captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”