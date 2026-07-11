/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding after their own star-studded nuptials

The wedding celebrations aren't over yet for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Just a week after exchanging vows at their star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony in New York City on July 3, the couple attended another wedding, i.e., to celebrate NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster's and Laura Kruk's wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first appearance after their wedding

The newlyweds attended the wedding of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, making one of their first public appearances since tying the knot. As per the photo shared by Backgrid, Taylor Swift looked stunning in a strapless pink brocade gown, while Travis Kelce was sporting a charcoal suit. The duo made their way into the ceremony hand in hand.

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For the unversed, the wedding of Travis Smith's teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk took place on July 10. Their appearance comes just days after their own high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially said ‘I do' on Friday night, July 3, in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, after months of global anticipation. The couple completely transformed the iconic sports arena into a lush secret garden, where 1000 guests arrived, including their close friends, family and colleagues.

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler—a friend of the couple officiated the wedding. Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her ‘Man of Honour’, while Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, was the best man. Both the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson.