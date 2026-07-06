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Here's the marriage advice Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at their wedding

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 17:13 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 17:13 IST
Here's the marriage advice Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding Photograph: (AFP/Instagram)

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After attending the intimate wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has shared a special moment from the ceremony. He revealed the advice Adam Sandler gave to the newlyweds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding continues to dominate headlines as details about the ceremony gradually emerge on social media. While it was a private celebration that took place at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3, several guests have shared rare information about the couple's special day, including Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Adam Sandler's advice to Taylor and Travis

During a conversation with CNN after attending the wedding, Coach Reid praised Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony, for bringing humor as well as sincerity throughout the ceremony.

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"He said, 'Kiss every chance you have, every day,'" Reid recalled. "Whether you're going to bed or going to work or, you know, wherever, go ahead and kiss her.' And I thought that was, in a simple way, in its simplest form, it really was touching."

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Coach Reid on Taylor-Travis bond

The coach, who has seen the couple's relationship evolve over the recent years, also spoke about their bond. "I've had a chance to see them grow together, and that's the most important thing," Reid said. "That there's a love there, a sincere love, and, obviously, they're different people, from different worlds, but they've come together to join hands, and they're really special together," he added.

About the Taylor-Travis wedding

The newlyweds got married on Friday in the presence of close family and friends. According to reports, the event was attended by around 1,000 guests, and the couple is said to have written their own vows. To mark the occasion, digital displays outside the venue announced, "JUST&T MARRIED!"

About Taylor and Travis's love story

Taylor and Travis made their relationship public in September 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025, after dating each other for more than two years. The couple is yet to share their official wedding photos with fans.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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