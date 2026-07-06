/Here's the marriage advice Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding continues to dominate headlines as details about the ceremony gradually emerge on social media. While it was a private celebration that took place at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3, several guests have shared rare information about the couple's special day, including Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Adam Sandler's advice to Taylor and Travis

During a conversation with CNN after attending the wedding, Coach Reid praised Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony, for bringing humor as well as sincerity throughout the ceremony.

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"He said, 'Kiss every chance you have, every day,'" Reid recalled. "Whether you're going to bed or going to work or, you know, wherever, go ahead and kiss her.' And I thought that was, in a simple way, in its simplest form, it really was touching."

Coach Reid on Taylor-Travis bond

The coach, who has seen the couple's relationship evolve over the recent years, also spoke about their bond. "I've had a chance to see them grow together, and that's the most important thing," Reid said. "That there's a love there, a sincere love, and, obviously, they're different people, from different worlds, but they've come together to join hands, and they're really special together," he added.

About the Taylor-Travis wedding

The newlyweds got married on Friday in the presence of close family and friends. According to reports, the event was attended by around 1,000 guests, and the couple is said to have written their own vows. To mark the occasion, digital displays outside the venue announced, "JUST&T MARRIED!"

About Taylor and Travis's love story