Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, but speculation about their marital status has continued to follow the couple. The pair, who got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their daughter the following year, have occasionally sparked rumours that they secretly tied the knot. Waterhouse has now addressed the speculation, confirming that they are not married yet while revealing that, when they do decide to celebrate their wedding, they would prefer to go all out.

Suki Waterhouse addresses marriage rumours

Suki Waterhouse has addressed rumours that she and Robert Pattinson secretly got married, revealing that the couple are still waiting to walk down the aisle. The singer and actor also shared a glimpse into their wedding plans, saying that if they decide to take the plunge, they would prefer a grand celebration.

In an interview with The Sunday Times on November 1, Waterhouse clarified that she and Pattinson have not tied the knot despite repeated speculation about their marital status. The 34-year-old said that their wedding would be an elaborate affair rather than a small gathering. “It would either be all or nothing,” Waterhouse said, adding, “If we were going to go for it, we’d have a massive party, blow it out.”

Why have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson delayed their wedding?

Waterhouse explained that the couple's demanding schedules and constantly changing living arrangements have made it difficult to plan a wedding. Since welcoming their daughter in March 2024, they have spent time in different cities, including London, New York and Los Angeles, often staying in rented homes.

“Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere,” she said, describing how they have been moving between rentals every few months. “It’s been wherever we can base ourselves,” she added, explaining that their priority has been finding places where they can stay together as a family.

According to the interview, a wedding is unlikely to take place before the end of this year, with next year a possibility if their schedules allow

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly first met at a star-studded house party in Los Angeles and began dating in 2018. The couple were quarantined together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic. They made their official red carpet debut together at the Dior Fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.