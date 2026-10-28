/The Batman 2 resumes production, Robert Pattinson to begin shooting soon

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II has resumed shooting following a brief hiatus after director Matt Reeves had to step away from the project due to a family emergency.



Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has now taken Reeves' place, but this does not mean that Reeves is no longer part of the project. He will still be there, but from afar. Apart from the Twilight star, the movie stars Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, and Wright return to play roles. Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch, Henry, and Stan are joining the project.

What update Robert Pattinson has given?

A month after the shoot faced an unexpected pause following several unprecedented delays, shooting for the film has begun. However, lead star Robert Pattinson has not yet returned to the set, but he will be back soon.

Pattinson, who plays the Caped Crusader, has now confirmed that the crew is back on set and that he will be joining them soon.

“I am so happy he's come on to help Matt,” the actor said. “It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great”.

''I think they're in production already,'' Pattinson told Games Radar in a interview, ''And I'm starting in a couple of days.''

Why Matt Reeves stepped out of the project?

Soderbergh, known for his crime dramas like Ocean's Eleven, Traffic, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Director, and Out of Sight, will complete the rest of the film.

Soon after the director's name was announced to complete what Reeves left, the latter clarified that he has not left the project.

Taking to X, the director wrote,''Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.''

“Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film,” he shared.

Reeves has stepped away from the movie due to a personal emergency, but what exactly the emergency is has not been revealed.

In his own statement, Soderbergh also said,''I thought Matt Reeves’ work on ‘The Batman’ was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

When is Batman releasing in theatres?