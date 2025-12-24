/Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's death certificates reveal new details about their murder; 'Multiple sharp force injuries'

Days after the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Reiner, 70, their official death certificates reveal some new details about their deaths at their LA home.

What do the death certificates say?

As per the documents obtained by People on December 23, the filmmaker and his wife died due to "multiple sharp force injuries." According to the certificates, the injuries were inflicted "with a knife, by another," leading to both victims succumbing to their wounds within “minutes.”

Reportedly, the records reveal that on December 14, Rob Reiner was found inside the couple’s Los Angeles home at around 3:45 pm. While Michele Reiner was discovered just one minute later, at 3:46 pm. The filmmaker's death certificate lists his marital status as "married," while Michele’s lists her as "widowed," and the couple has since been cremated, according to the documents.

Nick Reiner arrested

After their bodies were discovered, the couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. At this moment, he is being held without bail. Reportedly, he had been receiving schizophrenia treatment before the incident. He briefly appeared before the court on December 17, but did not enter a plea.

Earlier, at a press conference, LA Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell called the case "a very, very tragic incident," and confirmed that Nick Reiner had been booked on murder charges. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or potentially the death penalty.

About Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner

The couple first met during the production of When Harry Met Sally in 1989, and stayed together for more than three decades. They shared three children: Nick, Romy, and Jake. Rob Reiner also adopted daughter Tracy during his first marriage to actress and director Penny Marshall.

In the family statement released on December 17, Romy and Jake stated, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends," they said. "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but from people from all walks of life."