/Rob and Michele Reiner murder: Bill Hader's 'doesn't want' to be connected to story over his tense chat Nick Reiner



Nick Reiner has been booked on suspicion in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. As the investigation continues, new details have emerged. Most recently, reports claim that comedian Bill Hader is horrified by the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife. Hader’s name, despite having no known connection to the family or the alleged crime, was drawn into headlines after reports surfaced that he had a tense interaction with Nick Reiner hours before Rob and Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Dec 15.

According to sources, Nick’s odd behavior at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party reportedly left guests stunned and his parents embarrassed. Sources further claim that Nick interrupted Bill Hader while the comedian was having a private conversation with two other guests. When Hader told Nick that the discussion was private, Nick allegedly stood still, stared at him, and then stormed off.

Bill Hader is ‘’horrified and extremely'' sad over Rob and Michele's death

Days after reports of the interaction between Hader and Nick emerged, the comedian was spotted publicly for the first time, appearing tense, according to the Daily Mail.

The 47-year-old was snapped while he was on a phone call in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Dec 16). A source told the Daily Mail that the SNL alum ''is horrified' and 'extremely sad' over the horrified murders of Rob and his wife Michele and 'doesn't want to be connected to this story' over a few minutes of interactions.

‘’Bill, like everyone who saw Rob and Michele at the party, is horrified over what happened and is extremely sad that what went down, actually went down,'' a source told the Daily Mail.



Reports about Hader’s interaction with Nick have generated significant headlines, with several speculation suggesting the conversation may have played a role. However, these claims remain unproven and are purely speculative.

Sharing what Hader's take on all this, the insider said, ''Bill doesn't want this tragedy to be made about him, and any disagreement he may have had with Nick, Bill is refusing to talk about it.''

'With total respect for Rob and Michele and their family, Bill is not going to talk about his interaction with Nick publicly,' the source added added.