Romy Reiner ‘fled’ as she discovered dad Rob Reiner’s body, was unaware that mom Michele Reiner was dead inside the house

Romy Reiner was unaware that her mother, Michele Reiner, was also lying dead in the same house when she discovered the body of her father, actor-director Rob Reiner. According to new reports, Romy had discovered her father’s body at the Los Angeles home but was unaware that her mother, too, was dead until the authorities told her.

Message therapist called Romy

Romy, 27, arrived at her parents’ home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call from a message therapist who was unable to access the property, according to a New York Times report.

The report added that when she arrived at home and discovered her father’s body, she apparently ‘fled’ the home without knowing that her mother, too, was dead inside.

She was later told by a paramedic that Michele had been killed, a source close to the family told the Times.

Nick Reiner was arrested on charges of murdering his parents

Romy’s brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Sunday evening by the police near the University of Southern California campus at about 9:15 pm. Nick was not at home when Romy discovered Rob’s body.

Romy is the youngest child of Rob and Michele. The couple also had two sons Nick, 32, and Jake, 34.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation of using a knife on Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Los Angeles County DA Nathan J. Hochman said that his office did not rule out the death penalty in this case.

“Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes,” Hochman said in a statement. “Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken,” he said.