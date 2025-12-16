/Shocking arrest images: Nick Reiner handcuffed, lying on the ground as photos go viral

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 15:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:50 IST
Nick Reiner, the alleged killer and the son of famous filmmaker Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner. He was arrested 15 miles away from the mansion where he reportedly killed his parents.
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)
Nick Reiner arrested
Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner's 32-year-old son and their alleged murderer, have been taken into booked by the LAPD on suspicion of murder.
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner's death
Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 14. Hours after the couple was found dead, their son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody and is being investigated in connection with his parents’ deaths.
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)
Photos of arrest
Hours after the body of the Reiner couple was found, Nick, 32, was arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood mansion, and the way he was taken into custody was nothing less than dramatic.
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)
Nick Reiner handcuffed
In the since-deleted photos by the LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Unit, Nick is shown being detained by a group of cops. In one image, Nick is pinned to the ground, with officers surrounding him and one holding him down as they handcuff him.
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)
Rob and Michele Singer Reiner's death
It has also been learned that Nick has been put on suicide watch following his arrest. He's currently at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Nick was not at home when his parents were found dead