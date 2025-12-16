/Rob Reiner's son Nick's arrest: Lying and handcuffed on the ground in the shocking arrest photos

One of the most shocking news of the year, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 14. Hours after the couple was found dead, their son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody and is being investigated in connection with his parents’ deaths.

Rob and Michele were killed on Sunday, Dec. 14, and the first person who found them was their daughter, Romy.

Photos of Rob Reiner's son Nick’s dramatic arrest go viral.

Hours after Rob and Michele were found dead in their home, their son Nick was arrested and is being held without bail, according to the LAPD.

Nick, 32, was arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood mansion, and the way he was taken into custody was nothing less than dramatic.

In the since-deleted photos by the LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Unit, Nick is shown being detained by a group of cops.

In one image, Nick is pinned to the ground, with officers surrounding him and one holding him down as they handcuff him.

In another picture, a US Marshal is seen holding his hand as he was taken into custody.

The dramatic photos that show the police officers detaining the suspect were shared by the LAPD and Narcotics Unit as they referred to Nick as a ''double homicide suspect.'' However, soon after the photos were shared, they were taken down.

The arrest was made by US Marshals along with the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division.

It has also been learned that Nick has been put on suicide watch following his arrest. He's currently at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Nick was not at

home when his parents were found dead.