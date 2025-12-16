Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Rob Reiner's son Nick's arrest: Lying and handcuffed on the ground in the shocking arrest photos

Rob Reiner's son Nick's arrest: Shocking photos show him handcuffed and lying on the ground

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 13:27 IST
Rob Reiner's son Nick's arrest: Shocking photos show him handcuffed and lying on the ground

Rob Reiner's son Nick's arrest: Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nick Reiner, the alleged killer and the son of famous filmmaker Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner. He was arrested 15 miles away from the mansion where he reportedly killed his parents. 

One of the most shocking news of the year, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 14. Hours after the couple was found dead, their son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody and is being investigated in connection with his parents’ deaths.

Rob and Michele were killed on Sunday, Dec. 14, and the first person who found them was their daughter, Romy.

Photos of Rob Reiner's son Nick’s dramatic arrest go viral.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hours after Rob and Michele were found dead in their home, their son Nick was arrested and is being held without bail, according to the LAPD.

Also read: Mentally unfit’: A look at Rob Reiner’s most controversial remarks on Trump

Nick, 32, was arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood mansion, and the way he was taken into custody was nothing less than dramatic.

Trending Stories

In the since-deleted photos by the LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Unit, Nick is shown being detained by a group of cops.

In one image, Nick is pinned to the ground, with officers surrounding him and one holding him down as they handcuff him.

Also read: 'I was homeless': Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner revealed family estrangement

In another picture, a US Marshal is seen holding his hand as he was taken into custody.

The dramatic photos that show the police officers detaining the suspect were shared by the LAPD and Narcotics Unit as they referred to Nick as a ''double homicide suspect.'' However, soon after the photos were shared, they were taken down.

The arrest was made by US Marshals along with the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division.

Rob Reiner’s Son Nick arrested

It has also been learned that Nick has been put on suicide watch following his arrest. He's currently at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Nick was not at

home when his parents were found dead.

At an unrelated press conference Monday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Nick had been booked for murder and was being interrogated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics