‘Mentally unfit for presidency’: A look at Rob Reiner’s most controversial remarks on US President Donald Trump

Following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner at their Los Angeles home, renewed attention has fallen on Reiner’s long-standing and outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the US President has drawn criticism after he launched an attack on the late director through a post on Truth Social on Monday, linking his death to what he described as the director’s ‘raging obsession’ with him. Additionally, Rob's son, Nick Reiner has also been arrested and is in custody on $4 million bail, according to the LASD Inmate Center records.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
Beyond his celebrated film career, Reiner was a staunch Democrat and a prominent political commentator with progressive views. Reiner was a longtime Trump critic and he frequently warned about what he saw as the risks posed by Trump’s leadership, speaking publicly during both Trump’s first presidency and the run-up to the 2024 election. His comments were often direct and uncompromising, delivered through interviews, public appearances, and social media.
In a 2017 interview with Variety at the Dubai International Film Festival, Reiner called Trump “mentally unfit” to be president. He further described him as “the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States,” adding that Trump showed “no interest in trying to find out how government works,” according to Variety.
In another interview on MS NOW, he said, “Our Democracy is being taken away from us and we only have about a year”, further adding, "We're sliding downhill in a very, very fast way, and we have to find a way to stop it."
In 2024, while having a discussion with MSNBC, Reiner warned that another Trump presidency could turn the United States into a “full-on autocracy” within a year. On July 7, 2024, he said, “It’s time to stop fu**** around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”
Reiner also accused parts of the American press of failing in their duty. In the same Variety interview, he said journalism was “under attack” and warned that some outlets had become “propaganda” platforms rather than holding power to account.
His criticism extended to social media, where Reiner posted a series of sharply worded messages during Trump’s presidency. In 2018, he referred to Trump as a “childish, moronic, mentally unstable malignant narcissist”. In a number of posts on X, Reiner wrote, “Trump flip flops, does 180s. But the one thing he’s consistent with is every day he breaks the law,” and in another post added, “The convicted felon president can continue to lie to his followers, but when the truth starts to affect their lives, they will abandon him.”